 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Tommy Fury and Idris Virgo get into fight at KSI vs Fournier show

Tommy Fury and Idris Virgo were involved in a crowd fight at Misfits Boxing today.

By Scott Christ Updated
/ new
Tommy Fury and Idris Virgo were involved in a crowd fight at Misfits Boxing
Tommy Fury and Idris Virgo were involved in a crowd fight at Misfits Boxing
Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Tommy Fury and Idris Virgo got into a fight in the crowd at today’s Misfits Boxing show, not long after Fury was on stage and talking about a potential fight with KSI.

Fury didn’t scrap with KSI, though, it was Idris Virgo, a KSI associate and 12-0-1 (2 KO) pro boxer. Virgo hasn’t had an official fight since late in 2021, but has been involved with Misfits, where he beat Anthony Taylor in January.

Today, Taylor beat Salt Papi on the KSI vs Joe Fournier undercard.

Here’s some quick video from the scuffle:

The 24-year-old Fury (9-0, 4 KO) last fought in February, of course, beating Jake Paul by split decision in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier today, he and his father John discussed the potential to fight KSI, who has said he wants it. Tommy says he sees it as easy money, and John says there have been negotiations.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook