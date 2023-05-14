How to watch Haney vs Lomachenko, Taylor vs Cameron, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for May 17-20, 2023

Wednesday, May 17

ESPN+ and Social Media, 3:00 pm ET, Haney vs Lomachenko press conference.

ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET, Wednesday Night Fights. There’s not really a “main event” here, being honest. Right now the card features Darrelle Valsaint vs Eric Moon, Marques Valle vs Demarcus Layton, and Otar Eranosyan vs Edy Valencia. Najee Lopez has also been featured on the marketing. John will be here. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Thursday, May 18

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Taylor vs Cameron press conference.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 3:00 pm ET, Haney vs Lomachenko undercard press conference. Honestly, I find this practice bizarre. Is there really a need to have a second press conference for these fighters? But all the same, they’re doing it again.

Friday, May 19

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Taylor vs Cameron weigh-in.

ESPN+ and Social Media, TBA, Haney vs Lomachenko weigh-in.

FITE+, 7:00 pm ET, Ermal Hadribeaj vs Leonardo Di Stefano.

FITE+, 8:00 pm ET, BKFC 43 prelims.

FITE+, 9:00 pm ET, BKFC 43. Houston Alexander vs Jeremy Smith is the main event. It’s BKFC. It’s on a Friday. Nothing else to cover. I’ll be here. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Saturday, May 20

DAZN and Social Media, 11:45 am ET, Taylor vs Cameron prelims.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron. Taylor, the undisputed lightweight champ, moves up to 140 to take on Cameron, the undisputed champion in that division, live from Dublin, where Taylor is a massive star, and this will be her first professional fight in Ireland. Once Amanda Serrano fell out of this date, Cameron offered herself for the spot, promised she’d be easy to deal with, and the fight got made really fast. It’s a fantastic matchup and I can’t wait to see the reception Taylor gets at home. The card also features Terri Harper defending her WBA 154 lb belt against former undisputed welterweight queen Cecilia Braekhus, Dennis Hogan vs JJ Metcalf, and more. The show is also available as a PPV at PPV.com for $34.99. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN+, 6:00 pm ET, Haney vs Lomachenko prelims. This is sort of “part one” of the prelims, featuring returns for Emiliano Vargas, Abdullah Mason, Floyd Diaz, and Amari Jones. They’re going to be a lot of time spent selling the pay-per-view. Try not to act surprised.

ESPN+ and ESPN, 8:00 pm ET, Haney vs Lomachenko prelims. This portion, which will be picked up on ESPN, will feature Andrew Moloney vs Junto Nakatani for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title, plus the return of Nico Ali Walsh. There will still be a lot of time spent selling the pay-per-view. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 pm ET, Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko. It’s a three-fight pay-per-view card. Along with an excellent main event for Haney’s undisputed lightweight championship, we’ll have Oscar Valdez vs Adam “BluNose” Lopez rematching at 130, and Raymond Muratalla taking a solid step up against Jeremia Nakathila in a 10-rounder at lightweight. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.