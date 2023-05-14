 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘That s— was pathetic’: Boxing pros react to Rolly Romero’s controversial win over Ismael Barroso

The boxing world is furious after Tony Weeks’ TKO call, giving Rolando Romero a world title against Ismael Barroso.

By Scott Christ
Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Rolando Romero’s first world title win will go down in history, but not like he wanted.

Referee Tony Weeks and the Nevada commission will be feeling the heat, which they’ll likely all sidestep as usual until the chatter dies down, following Weeks’ terrible TKO call in round nine, handing Romero a win over Ismael Barroso and the previously vacant WBA world title at 140 lbs.

Romero (15-1, 12 KO) said himself that he felt the fight should have continued, to give him that credit, and also, remember that he’s not the one who made the call to stop the fight.

“Boxing took an L tonight. That shit was pathetic,” undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields said.

“WTF was that!!!” George Kambosos Jr chimed in. “I don’t even care, Barroso still my new favorite fighter even if he’s 63.”

Ryan Garcia, a potential opponent for Romero, Tweeted, “Wow! That was dirty! Way too early!”

Here’s more of the reaction to what we saw tonight:

