‘That s— was pathetic’: Boxing pros react to Rolly Romero’s controversial win over Ismael Barroso

Rolando Romero’s first world title win will go down in history, but not like he wanted.

Referee Tony Weeks and the Nevada commission will be feeling the heat, which they’ll likely all sidestep as usual until the chatter dies down, following Weeks’ terrible TKO call in round nine, handing Romero a win over Ismael Barroso and the previously vacant WBA world title at 140 lbs.

Romero (15-1, 12 KO) said himself that he felt the fight should have continued, to give him that credit, and also, remember that he’s not the one who made the call to stop the fight.

“Boxing took an L tonight. That shit was pathetic,” undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields said.

“WTF was that!!!” George Kambosos Jr chimed in. “I don’t even care, Barroso still my new favorite fighter even if he’s 63.”

Ryan Garcia, a potential opponent for Romero, Tweeted, “Wow! That was dirty! Way too early!”

Here’s more of the reaction to what we saw tonight:

Boxing took an L tonight. That shit was pathetic. And Barraso ain’t 40 Idc what y’all say. Good night y’all done ruined the GWOAT weekend — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 14, 2023

Congrats ROLLY! Congrats! They say you can’t play boxing, well…. These mfs is playing — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 14, 2023

WTF was that!!! I don’t even care Barroso still my new favourite fighter even if he’s 63 — George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) May 14, 2023

WOW



THAT WAS DIRTY



WAY TO EARLY #RomeroVsBarroso — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 14, 2023

What the hell did I just watch That was NOT OK ‍♂️ #RollyBarroso — Jrock (@Jrockboxing) May 14, 2023

That was wrong on so many levels — Sergey Lipinets (@unionsamurai) May 14, 2023

What the fuck is this? This corrupt shit is the reason the fans aren’t watching anymore. — Kevin Cunningham (@KCBoxTrainer) May 14, 2023

Shit rigged, bogus man! — Joseph Diaz (@JosephDiazJr) May 14, 2023

Should’ve let that old man continue, he fought a hell of a fight. Ref is ass — Joseph Diaz (@JosephDiazJr) May 14, 2023

If that result can't be overturned, #boxing should just eliminate the protest and stop pretending like there is an avenue to get justice for horseshit calls from referees and officials like the one Tony Weeks just made. — caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) May 14, 2023

Cmon Tony Weeks! Terrible stoppage. Not one single punch landed. #Weak — Michael Hunter ll (@MichaelHunterII) May 14, 2023

Barroso was ahead by as much 5 points on the judges scorecard. Tony dropped the ball tonight. #RomeroBarroso — Mykal(Michael) Fox (@ProfessorMyke) May 14, 2023

What it was? Terrible stoppage ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️

Romero is a clown

Much respect to Barroso. — Taras Shelestyuk (@TarasShelestyuk) May 14, 2023

Yoooo ‍♂️ — Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (@EricksonHammerL) May 14, 2023