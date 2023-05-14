‘That s— was pathetic’: Boxing pros react to Rolly Romero’s controversial win over Ismael Barroso

Rolando Romero’s first world title win will go down in history, but not like he wanted.
Referee Tony Weeks and the Nevada commission will be feeling the heat, which they’ll likely all sidestep as usual until the chatter dies down, following Weeks’ terrible TKO call in round nine, handing Romero a win over Ismael Barroso and the previously vacant WBA world title at 140 lbs.
Romero (15-1, 12 KO) said himself that he felt the fight should have continued, to give him that credit, and also, remember that he’s not the one who made the call to stop the fight.
“Boxing took an L tonight. That shit was pathetic,” undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields said.
“WTF was that!!!” George Kambosos Jr chimed in. “I don’t even care, Barroso still my new favorite fighter even if he’s 63.”
Ryan Garcia, a potential opponent for Romero, Tweeted, “Wow! That was dirty! Way too early!”
Here’s more of the reaction to what we saw tonight:
Boxing took an L tonight. That shit was pathetic. And Barraso ain’t 40 Idc what y’all say. Good night y’all done ruined the GWOAT weekend— Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 14, 2023
Congrats ROLLY! Congrats! They say you can’t play boxing, well…. These mfs is playing— Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 14, 2023
WTF was that!!! I don’t even care Barroso still my new favourite fighter even if he’s 63— George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) May 14, 2023
WOW— RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 14, 2023
THAT WAS DIRTY
WAY TO EARLY #RomeroVsBarroso
♂️— Rougarou (@RPrograis) May 14, 2023
What the hell did I just watch That was NOT OK ♂️ #RollyBarroso— Jrock (@Jrockboxing) May 14, 2023
That was wrong on so many levels— Sergey Lipinets (@unionsamurai) May 14, 2023
What the fuck is this? This corrupt shit is the reason the fans aren’t watching anymore.— Kevin Cunningham (@KCBoxTrainer) May 14, 2023
Shit rigged, bogus man!— Joseph Diaz (@JosephDiazJr) May 14, 2023
Should’ve let that old man continue, he fought a hell of a fight. Ref is ass— Joseph Diaz (@JosephDiazJr) May 14, 2023
If that result can't be overturned, #boxing should just eliminate the protest and stop pretending like there is an avenue to get justice for horseshit calls from referees and officials like the one Tony Weeks just made.— caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) May 14, 2023
Cmon Tony Weeks! Terrible stoppage. Not one single punch landed. #Weak— Michael Hunter ll (@MichaelHunterII) May 14, 2023
Barroso was ahead by as much 5 points on the judges scorecard. Tony dropped the ball tonight. #RomeroBarroso— Mykal(Michael) Fox (@ProfessorMyke) May 14, 2023
What it was? Terrible stoppage ♂️ ♂️ ♂️— Taras Shelestyuk (@TarasShelestyuk) May 14, 2023
Romero is a clown
Much respect to Barroso.
Yoooo ♂️— Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (@EricksonHammerL) May 14, 2023
Rolly is a character man. Give Ryan that fight shit would be comedy— Edgar Berlanga Jr (@EdgarBerlangaJr) May 14, 2023
