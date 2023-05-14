Romero vs Barroso official scorecard: All three judges had Ismael Barroso up at time of stoppage

Ismael Barroso was ahead on all three official scorecards tonight against Rolando “Rolly” Romero, before a shockingly bad stoppage in round nine from referee Tony Weeks handed Romero the win and the WBA 140 lb title.

Here’s a look at the official cards:

H/T: ESPN Ringside

Judge Tim Cheatham had Barroso up 76-75, judge David Sutherland had Barroso up 77-74, and judge Steve Weisfeld had Barroso up 78-73.

Unofficially, Bad Left Hook had Barroso up 78-73 and 79-72 on two separate cards.

Cheatham had given Romero the three rounds before the stoppage, as well as the fourth round. Sutherland gave Romero the three rounds before the stoppage. Weisfeld gave Romero only the first and seventh rounds.

The scoring was, for all it matters right now, pretty fair. At the very least, I think everything can probably be defended by the judges who were filling out the cards.

The same really can’t be said for the outcome, the thing that matters, and that’s Tony Weeks’ decision to stop the fight when he did. Maybe Romero would have continued to do damage and won the fight legitimately. Maybe not. But we’re never going to know now.