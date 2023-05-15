‘I’m gonna embarrass him’: Devin Haney says he’ll end Vasiliy Lomachenko’s career

As Devin Haney heads into this weekend’s undisputed lightweight title unification against Vasiliy Lomachenko, Top Rank releases its second episode of Blood, Sweat & Tears as they highlight behind the scenes footage of both fighters heading into the bout.

“I don’t have the time. I’m not young. It’s only one fight, four belts, and now it’s close, it’s very close” Lomachenko says.

Shortly after getting a quick glimpse of both fighters in camp, we get to see Lomachenko play a game of tag with his buddies as he tries to keep the mood light, while Haney makes a pit stop to visit his grandmother who’s waging her own battle against cancer. Haney explains how his grandmother has always been an inspiration for him, and plans to win this fight in her honor.

“Loma is a tricky fighter but I’m just better than him,” Haney says. “I think Loma is an amateur, he’s never fought nobody like me who don’t care what you did in the amateurs. It’s about what you’re gonna do May 20th. And on May 20th I’m gonna run over him. Whatever he brings on fight night, it won’t be enough. I’m gonna make him look average, I’m gonna make him look ordinary. They gonna say how great Devin Haney was, how he dismantled Loma.

“I’m ending him, I’m putting a stop to his career. I’m gonna embarrass him and he just won’t be the same after. I’m closing the chapter on Loma after this. I’ve been wanting this fight for a long time, it’s finally here. Checkmate.”

Watch the full second episode in the video link above as Haney and Loma prepare to do battle this Saturday night with all the lightweight world titles on the line.