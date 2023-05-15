Adam Azim vs Aram Fanyan moves to June 16th, adds Caroline Dubois

A slight adjustment to the upcoming summer schedule: Sky Sports’ June 10th Adam Azim vs Aram Fanyan show is now a Friday affair, moving back to the 16th due to “changes to the programming schedule following the recent relocation of the blockbuster Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr event to a new date of July 1st - a result of Smith extending his training camp by two weeks to work around a minor injury - and also avoids a clash with the Champions League Final taking place that night.”

It also avoids going head-to-head with Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos on DAZN, but I doubt BOXXER and co. are eager to advertise that fact.

The other big adjustment is the addition of Caroline Dubois (6-0, 5 KO), who takes a significant step up in class against BoxRec no. 3 lightweight Yanina del Carmen Lescano (13-2, 4 KO). The Argentine veteran notably battled Estelle Mossely to a split decision in Dubai’s first women’s fight two Marches ago, making her a far more appealing opponent than the detritus “Sweet Caroline” has faced thus far.

Callum Simpson (11-0, 9 KO) vs TBA, Viddal Riley (8-0, 5 KO) vs Anees Taj (7-3, 5 KO), and Aaron McKenna (16-0, 8 KO) vs Shakiel Thompson (10-0, 6 KO) are also on tap. The press release notably doesn’t mention Frazer Clarke’s (6-0, 5 KO) squash match with Harry Armstrong (5-1-1, 0 KO)