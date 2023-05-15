Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr officially rescheduled for July 8

Eimantas Stanionis and Vergil Ortiz Jr are now officially set with another new date, as the reported July 8 date is now set in stone, as the two welterweights will headline a DAZN card from AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Stanionis (14-0, 9 KO) and Ortiz (19-0, 19 KO) have had a tough road to actually get to their fight. Golden Boy won a purse bid for the WBA-ordered clash in December. Stanionis, a PBC fighter, holds the WBA’s secondary “world” title at 147. The fight was originally set for March 18, but was postponed when Stanionis underwent an emergency appendectomy in early January.

The next date was April 29, and then Ortiz had to withdraw due to another bout with rhabdomyolysis, which he spoke with us about last year, having had to postpone a fight in 2022 with the condition, too.

He’s now learned that the condition is due to long COVID, and that doctors have cleared him to fight, figured out what’s going on, and that he’s now feeling stronger than he has in a few years.

There’s no undercard yet, and given that it’s Golden Boy, I wouldn’t expect anything huge, but hopefully some good matchups and fun fights, which they generally figure out how to deliver at least one or two of those. And this is a great main event that we’ve all wanted to see for months now, and it’s good that we’re getting it.