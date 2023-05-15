Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions sets prospect showcase for May 26 on DAZN

Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions will begin a new prospect boxing series on DAZN on Friday, May 26, with the series fittingly titled “Most Valuable Prospects,” and Ashton Sylve headlining the first event.

MVP have put together a four-fight televised card from Orlando, Fla., for the show, with the 19-year-old Sylve (8-0, 8 KO) facing 19-year-old Angel Rebollar (6-2, 3 KO) in an eight-round lightweight main event.

Also on the card:

29-year-old Cuban junior welterweight Kevin Hayler Brown (2-0, 2 KO) will take on Julian Smith (6-1, 4 KO), a 32-year-old from the Chicagoland area.

18-year-old Lorenzo “Giant Killer” Medina (6-0, 6 KO) will face Russian-born Miami resident Andrey Mangushev (7-0, 5 KO) in a six-round heavyweight fight.

Jamar Pemberton (4-0, 4 KO), a 20-year-old from St. Louis and now living in Las Vegas, will open the show in a four-round middleweight bout against an opponent to be named.

On commentary, you’ll hear “famed YouTube boxing commentator” Wade Plemons and Dan Canobbio, who you may know from “Inside Boxing Live” with Chris Algieri, as well as a diehard fan favorite, Paulie Malignaggi, who is not only probably the best live fight analyst in the game today, period, but has also shown he’s really good at analyzing prospects in action with his work on ProBox TV.

It’s not clear how many of these there might be, and it may be a “play it by ear” situation, but Paul and MVP have shown an actual desire to be legitimate boxing promoters, and their team — including Paul — have shown a real knack for that work, too. And you have to like that they’re starting small, perhaps learning from the mistakes of various other failed entities in recent years — Triller, Roc Nation, etc. — who tried to come in super splashy with full shows and ran out of gas really quickly.