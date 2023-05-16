 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rolly Romero controversy, Haney vs Lomachenko preview, more: Boxing podcast for May 16, 2023

Rolando Romero is wrapped up in controversy that isn’t even his fault, plus a big weekend preview and much more!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Rolando Romero is wrapped up in controversy that isn’t even his fault
Rolando Romero is wrapped up in controversy that isn’t even his fault
Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day here at BLH!

  • First Half: It’s a big Saturday in boxing with two (2) undisputed championship fights: Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko and Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron! Folks, we’re ready to go. We’re fired up!
  • Intermission: The late, great Doyle Brunson: Was he any good? At poker, sure. And what about poker itself? Is that any good?
  • Second Half: HEY! That Rolly Romero controversy sure is something, but can a damn thing be done about it? Or will a damn thing be done about it? And just how bad was it? Plus more thoughts on last weekend’s action including a cocktail of ridiculous nonsense from Misfits Boxing including elbows, Joe Fournier not actually being famous, and the professional hit executed on Salt Papi’s crossover boxing career by an envious shadow broker.

As always, thank you for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook