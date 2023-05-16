Rolly Romero controversy, Haney vs Lomachenko preview, more: Boxing podcast for May 16, 2023

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day here at BLH!
- First Half: It’s a big Saturday in boxing with two (2) undisputed championship fights: Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko and Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron! Folks, we’re ready to go. We’re fired up!
- Intermission: The late, great Doyle Brunson: Was he any good? At poker, sure. And what about poker itself? Is that any good?
- Second Half: HEY! That Rolly Romero controversy sure is something, but can a damn thing be done about it? Or will a damn thing be done about it? And just how bad was it? Plus more thoughts on last weekend’s action including a cocktail of ridiculous nonsense from Misfits Boxing including elbows, Joe Fournier not actually being famous, and the professional hit executed on Salt Papi’s crossover boxing career by an envious shadow broker.
