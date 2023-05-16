Josh Taylor learned lesson about complacency, laser-focused for Teofimo Lopez fight

As Josh Taylor prepares for his June 10 fight against Teofimo Lopez, Taylor admits to Sky Sports that he’s training with renewed motivation and vigor, knowing he can’t really afford to take things easy.

In his last fight Taylor says he was feeling himself a bit too much leading into the bout with Jack Catterall — which many felt he lost on points — and that he’s aware he can’t coast through camp expecting great results on the night that counts.

“I’m absolutely laser-focused this time,” Taylor told Sky Sports. “That’s the mistake I made last time, I was losing sight of what was in front of me, dropping the ball in terms of focus and motivation.”

Taylor continues by detailing how once he reached the pinnacle of boxing by becoming undisputed champion he ended up enjoying life a little too much, which in turn led to his struggles in the ring.

“A little bit of complacency had crept in from where I had just been, it felt like I had just climbed Mount Everest in becoming undisputed world champion and I went out and enjoyed life a bit too much, ate a bit too much food, drank a little bit too much, had a bit too much pizza. I definitely learned that lesson, I will not be making that mistake again.”

At this point, however, Taylor claims he’s feeling brand new with that spark in him renewed as he’s gotten back to his old self. This is a fight Taylor believes is worthy of his time and dedication and says he’s more than excited to show out come next month.