Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois heads to May 25th purse bid as Dubois switches trainers

The WBA announced yesterday that “super” champion Oleksandr Usyk and “World” champion Daniel Dubois, unable to come to terms for their ordered title consolidation, will go to a $1,000,000-minimum purse bid on May 25th. Usyk will be the beneficiary of a 75/25 split.

Also in store that day is a super featherweight purse bid for Hector Garcia vs Lamont Roach Jr.

In addition, NoSmokeSport reports and Declan Taylor confirms that Dubois (19-1, 18 KO) has parted ways with trainer Shane McGuigan, whom he’d worked with since a 2021 loss to Joe Joyce. Should Dubois elect to withdraw over this or his knee injury, no. 1 contender Deontay Wilder will get the call.

Martin Bakole, Anthony Joshua, and Lenier Pero sit behind Wilder in the WBA rankings. Wilder technically has a WBC final eliminator against Andy Ruiz Jr on the table, but nothing ever came of the negotiations and Mauricio Sulaiman doesn’t appear to particularly care about enforcing it.

It’s remarkable what a mess this turned into after the undisputed clash fell apart. Tyson Fury’s also struggling to get back in the ring after Joe Joyce yanked Zhilei Zhang into a rematch and Ruiz reportedly priced himself out.