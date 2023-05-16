Vasiliy Lomachenko is eager to accomplish his goal of becoming an undisputed world champion when he faces Devin Haney this weekend, and knowing that this will probably be his last shot at becoming undisputed, he doesn’t want to let this opportunity pass him by.

Talking to media members today, Loma fielded some questions about the fight and how he might compare Haney to some other fighters he’s faced. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Loma on who he thinks is a more complete fighter between Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney

“I can answer after Saturday night, I can compare. I’ve (fought) with Teofimo but I have not yet (fought) with Haney, so I can’t compare. After the fight we can discuss.

“It’s two different styles from Lopez and Haney, two different styles, but it will be interesting.”

On if he believes he has to get off to a faster start against Haney

“Maybe. Maybe.”

On if he has to be aggressive in order to get on the inside of Haney’s jab

“Look, it’s the same like Ryan Garcia has a left hook but it doesn’t work with guys who know boxing. So the same. WHae understand, we know it, but everything can happen during the fight. I don’t know what happen(s) but if you know about his jab, I know about his jab, too.”

On being the underdog in this fight

“Absolutely I am not surprised. I understand why people are talking about the underdog from my side, but I don’t care, I just want to prove who I am, what I am, inside boxing.”