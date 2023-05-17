Eranosyan vs Valencia: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, full card info

ProBox TV is back tonight from Florida, with three of the four originally advertised fighters in action and everything! Unless that changed from Tuesday.

Anyway, John will be here starting at 8 pm ET for ProBox’s return to Plant City, Fla., with Otar Eranosyan facing Edy Valencia in a 10-round junior lightweight main event.

Eranosyan, aka “Pitbull,” is a 29-year-old from Georgia (country not state), now living in Miami Beach. He turned pro in Aug. 2020 and has really picked up some pretty good wins already fighting at level. In Jan. 2022, he beat Starling Castillo in a dominant eight-round upset in Orlando, and followed that up last September with a ProBox TV win over veteran Cesar Juarez.

Valencia, 32, is a Mexican southpaw with four losses in his last five fights. Maybe you saw him lose last year to Jessie Magdaleno or Jose Enrique Vivas. Maybe you saw him lose a few weeks ago to Tsendbaatar Erdenebat on that Broadway Boxing show on DAZN. Maybe you’ve never seen him at all!

20-year-old middleweight prospect Darrelle Valsaint (7-0, 5 KO) is also in action against Eric Moon (11-4, 6 KO), someone you may remember from Edgar Berlanga’s first round stoppage streak, and 24-year-old junior middleweight prospect Marqeus Valle (8-0, 6 KO) will face Demarcus Layton (8-4-1, 5 KO), who you may have seen lose to Xander Zayas, perhaps. Both of those fights are set for six rounds.