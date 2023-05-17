Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will put it all on the line this weekend when he takes on Vasiliy Lomachenko, and speaking to reporters he doesn’t mince words when calling out Loma for being a dirty fighter. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Haney on what price Loma will have to pay if he wants to get on the inside during their fight

“We gotta just see. We know Loma, we know that’s his game plan to get inside, make it dirty as possible, try to hit on the break and do things like that. But I’m a strong fighter, I’m big, I’m conditioned, and I’m gonna go in there and break him down. I know that’s his game plan, to go in there and break me down and wait until I get tired and all that, but I’m gonna go in there and break him down and he’s gonna be tired.”

On why he continues to refer to Loma as an amateur

“Because he’s known for his big amateur background. He had a lot of amateur fights and a lot victories and all that, a lot of people still talk about that but at the end of the day this the pros, it’s the big leagues.”

On facing Loma now rather than a few years ago when he first asked for the fight

“I’m just much bigger, much more mature, much more experienced. Back then Loma was a helluva pound-for-pound, he was a guy — he would’ve been the favorite. But now, obviously, I’m the favorite so that just shows you how much better I got since then.”

On Loma comparing his jab to Ryan Garcia’s hook

“He can watch a bunch of film on me, I got more tools than just a jab. But, like I said, I feel like he’s a dirty fighter. I feel like he tries to fight dirty and he hits on the break, he tries to get in and hit you behind the head and do stuff like that. So he has the right to feel how he feel, I’ve got the right to feel how I feel. May the best man win and I’m gonna go in there and handicap him of his best attributes that I know that he does, the habits I know he does, and the stuff he doesn’t like. He’s gonna try to do the same to me so let’s see who’s victorious in that.”