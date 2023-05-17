Josh Kelly vs Gabriel Corzo set for June 24th on DAZN

Josh Kelly’s march down the comeback trail has a new home, as Wasserman Boxing has teamed up with DAZN to air his June 24th return to the ring against undefeated Gabriel Corzo in Newcastle.

Kelley (13-1-1, 7 KO) got derailed by David Avanesyan two years back, but looked sharp as hell in his 12-round rout of Troy Williamson for the British title last December. The win put him at no. 2 in the WBO rankings, which should turn into no. 1 after current top contender Bakhram Murtazaliev gets his IBF title shot.

Argentina’s Corzo (18-0, 3 KO) is no. 9 with the WBO, but it’s not entirely clear how he got there, as he’s feasted on garbage competition since the beginning of his career. BoxRec has him at 205th in the division, and while I get that that’s by no means an objective analysis, it’s a bad look.

There are limits to the Unheralded Argentine Spoiler Principle.

Kelly said: “A win over Corzo on June 24 in Newcastle will put me within touching distance of a shot at the world title.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with DAZN and fully intend on producing a stellar performance that will be seen around the world on their platform.

“Corzo is ranked No9 in the world and is a good fighter, but I am going to deliver a display that makes the rest of the division sit up and take note. You don’t want to miss this one.”

Corzo said: “Make no mistake, on June 24 in Newcastle, Josh Kelly’s world title dream ends and mine gets closer to being a reality.

“I am not travelling all the way from Argentina to make up the numbers. I want my shot at the world title and Kelly is standing in my way of that, so he must be moved aside.

“I hope Kelly’s fans are prepared for the upset that is coming.”

Nathan Gorman, Codie Smith, Chloe Watson, and Steve Robinson will also be in action.