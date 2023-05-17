Vasiliy Lomachenko cites huge motivation to realize his dream during final press conference with Devin Haney

During today’s final press conference for this Saturday’s undisputed lightweight title fight between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko, both fighters appeared to talk to the media and the world about their impending battle. Both fighters and their camps had plenty to say, but here are some short excepts with the full presser in the video link above.

Lomachenko on how training camp has gone

“It was hard, like always. It was very hard. But it was more motivation, it was big motivation for me because I understand it’s a last chance to be undisputed. That’s why every (training session) everyday, push me, push me, and push me. And now four more days.”

Haney on finally getting the Lomachenko fight he wanted

“I been calling for it, like I said, for four years but the time has finally come. I take my hat off to him for even giving me a shot after four years. I respect his decision to stay and fight for his country and all that. That gave me the shot, it aligned for me my shot to go to Australia, so it’s only right that I give him the shot as well like a true champion should. And I look to put on a great fight for the fans on Saturday night.”

Lomachenko on how he can beat Haney this weekend

“Look, he really is a high level boxer. He understands boxing, he knows what he needs to do, he can use his reach and he can use his feet and feel the distance. But I have big experience in this sport and it will be very interesting for me.”

Haney on the pressure of fighting at home in Las Vegas

“It’s tunnel vision for me. I don’t see nobody else, nothing else but Loma and being victorious. The tickets gonna do what it do, I got a team that’s gonna take care of those things. But my main thing is Loma, winning the fight, and I put my all into training camp, I pushed myself, and I’m ready to go.”