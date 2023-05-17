The undercard clocked in at less than eight total minutes, but the main event between Otar Eranosyan and Edy Valencia delivered 10 full rounds of fast-paced action tonight on ProBox TV.

Eranosyan (13-0, 6 KO) showed exceptional stamina, shifting and feinting intensely throughout, standing between rounds, and declining water on more than one occasion. But, he didn’t have the power to finish Valencia (20-11-6, 7 KO), a durable veteran who leaves still able to say he’s never been knocked out in a pro fight.

It was a rip-roaring start, with outstanding action both ways. Valencia landed some hard punches to the body, but Eranosyan seldom slowed down or stopped moving forward. Eranosyan looked like he might have been shaken up a little bit in the 6th, Valencia’s best round of the night.

The pace dropped off slightly in the second half, but there was plenty of jawing and taunting throughout. A clash of heads in the final round resulted in cuts for both men, but nothing so severe it needed attention or intervention. The judges saw it unanimously for Eranosyan on 98-92, 97-93, and 97-93 scorecards.

No conventional highlights available... But, you can see a little main event action after Juan Manuel Marquez finishes signing a glove for a social media giveaway. Enjoy!

Marques Valle TKO-1 Demarcus Layton

Marques Valle made his the third of three undercard fights to wrap up fast, finishing Demarcus Layton in less than a round. Valle (9-0, 7 KO) looked sharp, and referee Michael DeJesus stepped in with the stoppage after a very one-sided affair that saw Layton (8-5-1, 5 KO) taking some heavy shots with little going back in return.

Commentary had some discussion of whether the finish was a little too hasty… Having criticized referee DeJesus back in March for a very passive approach, it’s nice to acknowledge a quick and appropriate intervention tonight.

Darrelle Valsaint TKO-2 Marcelo Bzowski

Darrelle Valsaint didn’t take long to finish off late replacement Marcelo Bzowski, wrapping up his business in just over a round and a half. A whipping uppercut from Valsaint (8-0, 6 KO) did the bulk of the damage, and a follow up left hook knocked the mouthpiece out and put Bzowski on the canvas.

Bzowski (11-22-3) was a late sub, coming in here just 18 days after his last pro outing in nearby St. Petersburg, Florida. He started his pro career 8-1-1, but seems to have taken the journeyman/professional opponent route since, and exits tonight with his 12th consecutive loss.

De Von Williams TKO-1 William Davis

Not a lot to analyze here, as De Von Williams caught William Davis twice with knockdown left hand shots to the temple, and finished things completely in just 40 seconds. Williams (2-0, 2 KO) didn’t seem to have any rust after an 11 month layoff from his debut last year. Davis (1-1, 1 KO) had his first and only other pro fight back in August 2016, and never really got going in this one before those punches to the temple took his legs away.