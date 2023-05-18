Undisputed lightweight titleholder Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko are making the final promotional push for their upcoming PPV this weekend, and here Haney makes an appearance on ESPN’s First Take to talk to Stephen A. Smith about what he thinks will be a legacy defining win for him.

Haney on how big this Loma fight is for him

“This fight is everything. This is a fight I’ve been wanting for four years now, I’ve been calling for Loma since I was his mandatory. So now that I have the belts I decided that I want to fight him when a lot of people didn’t want to fight him, wouldn’t want to fight him if they was in my position.

“But this fight means legacy for me. He’s a future Hall of Famer and I look to take on his experience when I beat him.”

On why he’s been targeting Loma specifically

“His resume speaks for itself. He’s a future Hall of Famer and with a victory against him I take on his experience, put myself one step closer to where I want to be and that’s an all-time great, one of the top guys on the P4P list, and solidifies me as the best in the division.”

On what he learned from Teofimo Lopez beating Loma

“I’m taking little things from what Teo did in that fight, he did some good things in that fight. But every opponent, they do certain things good — I just take a little bit from this person and that person and put it towards my game plan and we’re gonna do a lot of what Devin Haney does at the same time.”

On people questioning his punching power and how he rates himself

“I’m the best fighter in the world, point blank, period. Undisputed for a reason. I’m taking on the toughest tasks one by one, keep lining them up and I’ll keep beating them, knocking them down. I bring everything to the table and anybody that say anything about power, when they get in the ring with me it’s something different.

“And I will show it on Saturday night. I will show another aspect of my game, and I’m excited for it. I want the fans to tune in because it’s going to be a fun night for me and my team.

“There’s nothing that I can’t do, that’s why it’s hard for me to say one thing (that defines me in the ring). There’s nothing I can’t do, I bring it all to the table. I’m a young vet in the game, student of the game, that can do it all. And I will show on Saturday night all my attributes. I’m bringing my toolbox, I’m bringing out all the tools and I can’t wait.”