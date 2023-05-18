 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

George Kambosos Jr signs with Top Rank

George Kambosos Jr will reportedly fight Maxi Hughes on July 29th

By Patrick L. Stumberg
George Kambosos Jr has joined forces with TOp Rank
https://twitter.com/trboxing/status/1659260084139200512

Former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr’s ring return will have some extra muscle behind it, as Top Rank announced that they’d signed “Ferocious” to a “multi-fight co-promotional agreement” alongside DiBella Entertainment and Ferocious Promotions.

Kambosos said, “I am extremely excited to extend and sign a multi-fight co-promotional agreement with my longtime promoter, DiBella Entertainment, and my new co-promoter, Top Rank. This is a very exciting time in my career having the backing, support and guidance from two powerhouse American promoters, as I begin my journey back to the championship. I would like to thank my co-promoters, Lou DiBella and Bob Arum, and my manager, Jim Kambosos, for getting this multi-fight deal done. ‘Ferocious’ is back to reclaim glory and give the great boxing fans the best fights against the best fighters in the world.”

No confirmation yet as to his promotional debut, but all signs point to a July 29th showdown with Maxi Hughes in Las Vegas. It won’t be unfamiliar broadcast territory for Kambosos (20-2, 10 KO), who twice fought Devin Haney on ESPN.

