Ryan Garcia enlists Derrick James as new trainer

After splitting from trainer Joe Goossen following his knockout loss to Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia announced on Instagram that he’s joined forces with Derrick James.

IMPROPER USE OF APOSTROPHES, GARCIA! IMPROPER USE OF APOSTROPHES!

Garcia (23-1, 19 KO) joins a stacked stable that includes Errol Spence Jr, Jermell Charlo, and most recently Anthony Joshua. He’d previously worked with Eddy Reynoso from 2018 to February 2022, when he linked up with Goossen. Under Goossen’s tutelage, Garcia grinded his way past Emmanuel Tagoe and battered Javier Fortuna before getting trucked by “Tank.”

James clearly knows his stuff, but so did Goossen and Reynoso. We won’t know what kind of synergy Garcia has with him until we see “Kingry” back in the ring. Joshua notably underwhelmed against Jermaine Franklin in his first fight under James, so it may be in Garcia’s best interest to slow-walk his way into the super lightweight deep end.