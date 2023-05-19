BKFC 43: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, PPV, start time, full card info

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back tonight for BKFC 43, live from Omaha, with Houston Alexander facing Jeremy Smith in the cruiserweight main event.

We’ll be here from 9 pm ET with live updates, results, and hopefully some highlights and whatnot in this stream:

There will also be three fights on a free prelims stream at 7 pm ET, which is embedded in that stream just above.

The 51-year-old Alexander, a former UFC fighter who is now 3-0 in BKFC, will be at home in Omaha, so expect a good reaction from him, and on paper he should have a fun fight with Smith, a 28-year-old who is 3-1 in BKFC.

Elsewhere on the card, keep an eye on Taylor “Killa Bee” Starling, a 27-year-old warrior who had an absolute brawl with Charisa Sigala a couple of years ago and has been in other standout fights, coming off of a loss to flyweight champ Christine Ferea last August. She’ll face Jade Wong, who is 1-1 in BKFC.