Video: Devin Haney shoves Vasiliy Lomachenko across the stage at weigh-in

Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko have had a lot more heat in the build-up to their fight than I think a lot of people expected, and today’s weigh-in gave us some more, with undisputed lightweight champ Haney shoving Lomachenko hard during their face off.

Here’s the clip:

CHAOS! DEVIN HANEY JUST LAUNCHED LOMACHENKO ACROSS THE STAGE!#HaneyLoma | SAT | https://t.co/5NUYllW4TG pic.twitter.com/MTbprXmP0p — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 19, 2023

This happened at a ceremonial style weigh-in, as the two actually officially made weight in the morning on Friday, which means they’ll have about 36 hours all in all to rehydrate by the time they’re actually in the ring on Saturday night.

Haney (29-0, 15 KO), already the naturally bigger man, figures to be a significant amount heavier than Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO) once the bell rings, in other words.

We’ll be here on Saturday night with full live coverage, starting at 8 pm ET with the ESPN/ESPN+ prelims (which actually begin at 6 pm ET on ESPN+ with four early fights), and then continuing at 10 pm ET with the three-fight ESPN+ PPV card. Join us then!