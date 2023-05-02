Canelo vs Ryder preview, Spence and Crawford update, William Zepeda, more: Boxing podcast for May 2, 2023

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day here at BLH!
- First Half: We’ve got some updates on where Spence vs Crawford stands at the moment! Plus, Canelo Alvarez is back in Mexico this Saturday on DAZN PPV. Is it a good fight? Well. Hm. Is it worth tuning in? What about that undercard?
- Intermission: Video game movies! Mostly they suck, but are some of them misunderstood or even kinda good? Probably!
- Second Half: William Zepeda did his job on Saturday pretty much as expected! How about that? Is he a real threat to the top lightweights? And what IS the biggest fight of May?
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano
