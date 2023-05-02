 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canelo vs Ryder preview, Spence and Crawford update, William Zepeda, more: Boxing podcast for May 2, 2023

Canelo Alvarez returns this week, plus much more on today’s podcast!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Canelo Alvarez returns this week, plus much more!
Canelo Alvarez returns this week, plus much more!
Photo by Alfredo Moya/Jam Media/Getty Images

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day here at BLH!

  • First Half: We’ve got some updates on where Spence vs Crawford stands at the moment! Plus, Canelo Alvarez is back in Mexico this Saturday on DAZN PPV. Is it a good fight? Well. Hm. Is it worth tuning in? What about that undercard?
  • Intermission: Video game movies! Mostly they suck, but are some of them misunderstood or even kinda good? Probably!
  • Second Half: William Zepeda did his job on Saturday pretty much as expected! How about that? Is he a real threat to the top lightweights? And what IS the biggest fight of May?

As always, thank you for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook