Eduardo Hernandez claims Disrupt Promotions is holding career hostage

Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez, a vaunted power-punching prospect who appeared to fizzle out after a shock knockout loss to Roger Gutierrez in 2019, roared back into contention last year with back-to-back maulings of unfortunate Jorges Castaneda and Mata that carried him to the top of the WBC rankings at 130. He hasn’t seen action since and now we might know why, as Hernandez took to Twitter to claim that Disrupt Promotions received his contract from Probellum without his knowledge and has refused to either book fights or allow others to buy the contract out.

If the images aren’t showing up for you, which is more likely than ever considering that Twitter’s infrastructure compares unfavorably to that of the U.S. at this point, Hernandez (33-1, 30 KO) alleges that Probellum kiboshed a pair of offered fights from Matchroom Boxing that would have earned “Rocky” his highest career payday. In February, upstart promotion Disrupt, which definitely has no links to Probellum’s alleged patron Daniel Kinehan, was “assigned” his contract and has yet to offer him a fight.

Even with the standard disclaimer that we don’t know the whole story, it’s heartbreaking to see Hernandez held back on the very cusp of a career-defining title shot against O’Shaquie Foster. Fingers crossed we see this young man reclaim control of his future.