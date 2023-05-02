Matchroom Boxing and DAZN sign three-year extension for United States and Mexico broadcasts

Matchroom Boxing and DAZN have announced a three-year extension to their agreement for broadcasts in the United States and Mexico.

Matchroom were the first boxing partner for DAZN’s launch in the United States in Oct. 2018, and continue to be their strongest boxing partner, though DAZN also have a continuing deal with Golden Boy Promotions and other, smaller outfits.

“I am delighted to announce this extension to our deal with DAZN in the US and Mexico,” said Hearn. “DAZN’s schedule is without doubt the best in the sport, and our big nights in the States and all-action cards in Mexico are a massive part of that.

“This new deal means more undisputed, unified, and world title blockbusters, more 50-50 wars with the top contenders and more showcasing the best rising talent in the region – and we’re ready to provide further thrilling action and value for the DAZN subscribers.”

“We are delighted to be extending our relationship with Matchroom Boxing in the US,” said Joseph Markowski, CEO North America, DAZN Group. “Since we entered the market five years ago, we have made significant strides to become the global home of boxing, consistently delivering the best schedule in market. 2023 will be no different, with the biggest names fighting on the biggest stages in the coming months. With our best-in-class broadcast, matched with Matchroom’s best-in-class promotion, we are incredibly excited about expanding our partnership in the years to come.”