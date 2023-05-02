‘I’ll line them up and knock them down’: O’Shaquie Foster a free agent and targeting unification fights

O’Shaquie Foster has told Bad Left Hook that he is no longer signed to Probellum or any other promotional company and is free to sign with anyone and fight anyone of his choosing.

This news follows the Tweet from Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez stating that Probellum had passed his contract over to Disrupt Promotions without his knowledge and has refused to either book fights or allow others to buy the contract out.

But “Shock” seems to have jumped the Probellum ship without any repercussions. He didn’t allude to any issues with the controversial promotional company, but stated they amicably parted ways due to Foster’s hunger to land the biggest fights.

The WBC titlist at 130 lbs has been eyeing up potential unification fights following capturing world honours against Rey Vargas in February, and is open to talks with PBC and Matchroom in order to secure the biggest and best fights in the division.

“I am ready to take over the division,” he told Bad Left Hook on Tuesday afternoon. “I am more than happy to travel to the UK to face Joe Cordina, but only if they pay me – the money has to be right.”

Wales’ Joe Cordina (16-0, 9 KO) recently reclaimed the IBF belt at super-featherweight in a win over Shavkat Rakhimov and has claimed he would be open to a unification fight with the American, but may have to deal with a mandatory defence first.

“I will follow where the fights are,” Foster added. “Whether it’s Hector Luis Garcia on PBC or Joe Cordina on Matchroom, I want these big dogs next. One-by-one, I’ll line them up and knock them down.”

“Match me with any of these guys and I know I come up on top. Cordina looked good against Rakhimov, and I believe he does have power, but he’s going to have to hit me in order for me to feel it. That’s a different story.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself. I never want to settle and keep wanting to push on to that next level. My last win against Vargas was good but I have so much more to show from an offensive point of view.”

Foster has been keeping busy in the gym training once or twice a week but plans to wind down now before a potential date is booked in for the summer.

“Cordina already knows that I’ve got smoke for him. I told him the other day. It ain’t going anywhere, it’s waiting for him.”

Lewis Watson is a sports writer from London, UK, and a member of the BWAA. Follow or contact him on Twitter @lewroyscribbles