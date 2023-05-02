 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Deontay Wilder arrested in Los Angeles, felony concealed weapon charge

Deontay Wilder was bonded out of jail this morning after an overnight arrest in Los Angeles.

By Scott Christ
BOX-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-HELENIUS Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Deontay Wilder was arrested in Los Angeles on Tuesday and booked on a felony concealed weapon charge. TMZ first reported the story.

Wilder, 37, was pulled over in Hollywood around 1:15 am ET, with the LAPD claiming his car’s windows were illegally tinted and license plate obstructed.

From TMZ:

During the stop, cops say they smelled an odor of burnt marijuana coming from his ride — so they searched the car. Our sources say they then found weed and a 9mm in the vehicle, and put Wilder into custody. We’re told the 6-foot-7 fighter was cooperative and nice throughout the whole ordeal.

Wilder seemed to address the arrest earlier today via his Twitter account:

Wilder was bonded out at 6:34 am.

Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KO) last fought in Oct. 2022, knocking out Robert Helenius in the first round in Brooklyn, his first win since 2019 after losses to Tyson Fury in 2020 and 2021.

The former WBC heavyweight titleholder has been training recently, and though seemingly not in a full camp, and there have been rumors lately that his next opponent could be a long-awaited and well overdue meeting with Anthony Joshua.

