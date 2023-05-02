 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top Rank outbids Matchroom for Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith

Top Rank submitted $2,115,000 to Matchroom’s $2,100,000

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde - Fight Night Photo by Mark Robison/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Artur Beterbiev’s next fight may not have undisputed glory on the line, but it’ll be quite the lucrative endeavor. Top Rank officially defeated Matchroom Boxing for control of Beterbiev’s mandatory title defense against Callum Johnson, edging out Eddie Hearn and co $2,115,000 to $2,100,000.

10% will be set aside for the winner. WBC regulations generally call for a 70/30 split on the remainder unless they really hate the mandatory challenger, meaning champion Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KO) is guaranteed around $1.33 million and Smith (29-1, 21 KO) is guaranteed around $571,000.

No word yet as to a target date or location.

WBC BS aside, it’s a really strong matchup with a ton of action potential. These are two come-forward sluggers with grit for days, both of whom pack murderous power. There’s every reason to expect another barnburner on the level of Beterbiev’s war with Anthony Yarde this past January. As soon as we get broadcast and undercard details, we’ll pass them along.

