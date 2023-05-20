 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Taylor vs Cameron: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, PPV price, full card info

Katie Taylor faces Chantelle Cameron today in Dublin, and we’ll have all the live coverage for you!

By Scott Christ
Katie Taylor faces Chantelle Cameron today in Dublin
Katie Taylor finally has her home fight in Dublin, Ireland, today, as she faces Chantelle Cameron in a DAZN main event, for Cameron’s undisputed championship at 140 lbs, as Taylor looks to go double-undisputed at 3Arena.

Our live coverage will start at 2 pm ET with the main card, and we’ll have live, round-by-round updates and scoring for Taylor vs Cameron, plus highlights, results, and more during the rest of the show, all in this stream:

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, Noon ET)

  • Thomas Carty (5-0, 4 KO) vs Jay McFarlane (14-7, 5 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • Paddy Donovan (10-0, 7 KO) vs Sam O’maison (17-4-1, 7 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds
  • Maisey Rose (2-0, 0 KO) vs Kate Radomska (3-1, 0 KO), flyweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)

  • Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron, junior welterweights, 10 rounds, for Cameron’s undisputed championship (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles)
  • Gary Cully (16-0, 10 KO) vs Jose Felix (39-6-1, 30 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KO) vs Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds, for Harper’s WBA title
  • Dennis Hogan (31-4-1, 7 KO) vs JJ Metcalf (24-2, 15 KO), junior middleweights, 12 rounds
  • Caoimhin Agyarko (12-0, 7 KO) vs Grant Dennis (18-4, 3 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

