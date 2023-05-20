Taylor vs Cameron: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, PPV price, full card info

Katie Taylor finally has her home fight in Dublin, Ireland, today, as she faces Chantelle Cameron in a DAZN main event, for Cameron’s undisputed championship at 140 lbs, as Taylor looks to go double-undisputed at 3Arena.
Our live coverage will start at 2 pm ET with the main card, and we’ll have live, round-by-round updates and scoring for Taylor vs Cameron, plus highlights, results, and more during the rest of the show, all in this stream:
Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, Noon ET)
- Thomas Carty (5-0, 4 KO) vs Jay McFarlane (14-7, 5 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds
- Paddy Donovan (10-0, 7 KO) vs Sam O’maison (17-4-1, 7 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds
- Maisey Rose (2-0, 0 KO) vs Kate Radomska (3-1, 0 KO), flyweights, 6 rounds
Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)
- Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron, junior welterweights, 10 rounds, for Cameron’s undisputed championship (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles)
- Gary Cully (16-0, 10 KO) vs Jose Felix (39-6-1, 30 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
- Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KO) vs Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds, for Harper’s WBA title
- Dennis Hogan (31-4-1, 7 KO) vs JJ Metcalf (24-2, 15 KO), junior middleweights, 12 rounds
- Caoimhin Agyarko (12-0, 7 KO) vs Grant Dennis (18-4, 3 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
