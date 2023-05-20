Haney vs Lomachenko: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, PPV price, start time, full card info

Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko square off tonight for Haney’s undisputed lightweight championship in the main event of an ESPN+ PPV from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
It’s kind of a funky card construction tonight, with four prelim bouts starting at 6 pm ET on ESPN+, then two more at 8 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+, and then the three-fight PPV card at 10 pm ET.
We will be here starting at 8 pm ET with live, round-by-round updates for all the fights, with Wil Esco on that portion, and myself throwing in updates, results, highlights, and more in this stream:
Prelims (ESPN+, 6:00 pm ET)
- Amari Jones (8-0, 7 KO) vs Pachino Hill (8-2-1, 6 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds
- Floyd Diaz (8-0, 3 KO) vs Luis Fernando Saavedra (9-8, 3 KO), junior featherweights, 8 rounds
- Abdullah Mason (7-0, 6 KO) vs Desmond Lyons (8-2, 2 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
- Emiliano Vargas (4-0, 3 KO) vs Rafael Jasso (3-0, 1 KO), lightweights, 4 rounds
Prelims (ESPN and ESPN+, 8:00 pm ET)
- Andrew Moloney (25-2, 16 KO) vs Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KO), junior bantamweights, 12 rounds, for vacant WBO title
- Nico Ali Walsh (8-0, 5 KO) vs Danny Rosenberger (13-9-4, 4 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 pm ET)
- Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KO) vs Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds, for Haney’s undisputed championship (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles)
- Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KO) vs Adam Lopez (16-4, 6 KO), rematch, junior lightweights, 10 rounds
- Raymond Muratalla (17-0, 14 KO) vs Jeremia Nakathila (23-2, 19 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
