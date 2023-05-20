‘Too big, too strong’: Boxing pros react to Chantelle Cameron’s win over Katie Taylor

Chantelle Cameron put a real damper on Katie Taylor’s homecoming bout in Dublin, winning a deserved decision to retain her undisputed 140 lb crown over the Irish superstar.

A rematch is expected to come next, as Cameron (18-0, 8 KO) and Taylor (22-1, 6 KO) had one in the contract for this fight, which you’ll recall came together at relatively short notice after Amanda Serrano withdrew from this date, where she was meant to face Taylor in a rematch for Taylor’s undisputed lightweight championship.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says that fight will happen in the fall, and it was certainly a good enough bout to warrant running it back, particularly when you consider, frankly, the alternative options for either fighter.

Whether that fight happens again for Cameron’s 140 lb belts or Cameron goes back down to 135 to fight for Katie’s titles remains to be seen, but it’s going to happen.

Claressa Shields said she felt Taylor “won this fight,” and that, “Cameron did good, but didn’t dethrone the champ,” which is a tricky statement because it was Cameron’s titles on the line in this fight, not Taylor’s. She also commended the performances of both fighters and Taylor’s class in defeat.

“Chantelle too big, too strong, and used her feet cleverly,” Alex Arthur remarked. “Katie tactics wrong to me.”

“Taylor was out-worked and out-landed,” Shawn Porter said. “Chantelle Cameron showed up, punched in, and went to work all night, and sometimes that’s all it takes.”

More of what the pros had to say about the fight:

Katie won this fight to me! If y’all want to say a split or majority for Katie! But let’s see! Cameron did good but didn’t dethrone the champ. @DAZNBoxing — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 20, 2023

REMATCH!!!!! Rematch! Rematch! But hey great attitude to have. Win in class, lose in class! It was a very good fight between the two @KatieTaylor & @chantellecam — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 20, 2023

I saw the fight close just like the judges, a lot of people especially commentary was saying like Cameron was just dominating and she wasn’t! But hey good for her! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 20, 2023

Bravo to both women. Cameron went into Ireland and pulled it off. Taylor stepped up against the best in the world in a heavier weight class and almost had it. Both are winners. #TaylorCameron — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 20, 2023

C H A N T E L L E C A M E R O N

Is the GWOAT @chantellecam — Jack Catterall (@jack_catt93) May 20, 2023

Congrats Cameron ! — Alycia Baumgardner (@alyciambaum) May 20, 2023

Thought Chantelle just won and scorecards was bang on. Didn’t have it nothing like a lot of my timeline. Didn’t get the biased commentary shout either to be fair as thought they was rewarding both girls. Massive respect to Katie for taking the toughest challenges as always. — anthony crolla (@ant_crolla) May 20, 2023

Chantelle to big to strong, and used her feet cleverly. Katie tactics wrong for me. — Alex Arthur AAA (@AlexArthur1) May 20, 2023

IL CAPO — Karriss Artingstall (@karriss_imogen) May 20, 2023

Great fight. Def wanted to see more bombs and true game planning from both corners but none the less it was great!! I have Cameron slighting it but Taylor landed the sharper punches #TaylorCameron — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) May 20, 2023

I do believe that is the correct decision. Taylor was out worked, and out landed. Chantelle Cameron showed up, punched in, and went to work all night, and sometimes that’s all it takes — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) May 20, 2023

Chantelle has beaten the undisputed champions in the weights above & below in her last 2 fights!! Gu on lass — Maxi Hughes (@BOXERMAXIHUGHES) May 20, 2023

The girls never ever disappoint, every big female fights delivers!!! — Bradley “The Sting” Rea (@bradrea_) May 20, 2023