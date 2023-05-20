 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Too big, too strong’: Boxing pros react to Chantelle Cameron’s win over Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor took her first loss against Chantelle Cameron on Saturday in Dublin.

By Scott Christ
Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Chantelle Cameron put a real damper on Katie Taylor’s homecoming bout in Dublin, winning a deserved decision to retain her undisputed 140 lb crown over the Irish superstar.

A rematch is expected to come next, as Cameron (18-0, 8 KO) and Taylor (22-1, 6 KO) had one in the contract for this fight, which you’ll recall came together at relatively short notice after Amanda Serrano withdrew from this date, where she was meant to face Taylor in a rematch for Taylor’s undisputed lightweight championship.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says that fight will happen in the fall, and it was certainly a good enough bout to warrant running it back, particularly when you consider, frankly, the alternative options for either fighter.

Whether that fight happens again for Cameron’s 140 lb belts or Cameron goes back down to 135 to fight for Katie’s titles remains to be seen, but it’s going to happen.

Claressa Shields said she felt Taylor “won this fight,” and that, “Cameron did good, but didn’t dethrone the champ,” which is a tricky statement because it was Cameron’s titles on the line in this fight, not Taylor’s. She also commended the performances of both fighters and Taylor’s class in defeat.

“Chantelle too big, too strong, and used her feet cleverly,” Alex Arthur remarked. “Katie tactics wrong to me.”

“Taylor was out-worked and out-landed,” Shawn Porter said. “Chantelle Cameron showed up, punched in, and went to work all night, and sometimes that’s all it takes.”

More of what the pros had to say about the fight:

