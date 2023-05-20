Conor Benn and Kell Brook get into shoving match at Taylor vs Cameron fight

Conor Benn and Kell Brook got into a bit of a scrap today in Dublin at the Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron fight, as Brook was doing an interview and Benn walked past, said something, and the two wound up face-to-face and shoving a bit.

Here’s the video:

Benn (21-0, 14 KO) and Brook (40-3, 28 KO) have been rumored as potential opponents several times over the past few years, and given the situation with both fighters at the respective stages of their careers, it might actually be as beneficial as it’s ever going to get.

On the Benn side, he needs a willing opponent — well, first, he has to get his boxing license sorted and all that following last year’s drug test failure controversy. But assuming he does that, and eventually he will, he will fight again, Brook might be the biggest name willing to fight him.

The 37-year-old Brook hasn’t fought since a Feb. 2022 TKO win over Amir Khan, after which both announced they would retire, but on the Brook side especially, no one has really bought or believed that he is retired, and his name has come up for potential fights repeatedly. He’s well past his prime days, but Benn vs Brook would still sell tickets in the UK.

Now I know another thing you’re thinking: “Seems set up.” Yeah, probably.