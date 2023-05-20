Taylor vs Cameron official scorecard: Chantelle Cameron controlled action on judges’ scores

Chantelle Cameron got the nod over Katie Taylor in Dublin, retaining her junior welterweight undisputed championship in a fight that will be leading to a rematch in the fall.

But how did the judges get there?

Though the scores were close — a majority decision for Cameron on tallies of 95-95, 96-94, and 96-94 — the fight really was sort of controlled by Cameron, the defending champion but also the clear B-side and road fighter. Taylor only briefly led on any of the three cards, when she went up 29-28 through three rounds for Patrick Morley.

Here are the official scores, courtesy Matchroom Boxing:

Morley (USA) came back with the 95-95 score, while Craig Metcalfe (Canada) and Raul Caiz (USA) had it 96-94 for Cameron.

At the midway point of the fight, through five rounds, Metcalfe and Caiz had it 49-46 for Cameron, with Morley at 48-47. They were all at 58-56 through six rounds, Metcalfe and Caiz scored the final four rounds the same, back-and-forth — Cameron, Taylor, Cameron, Taylor — while Morley gave three of the last four to Taylor, only the ninth in Cameron’s favor.

Unofficially, Bad Left Hook had the fight 97-93 for Cameron, giving Taylor the second, eight, and 10th rounds of the fight. Another round probably could have gone her way at some point, but Cameron truly deserved this win, she was just the better fighter tonight.