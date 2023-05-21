How to watch Lara-Wood 2, Lopez-Conlan, Okolie-Billam-Smith, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for May 24-27, 2023

Wednesday, May 24

PPV (AUS), 5:00 am ET, Joseph Parker vs Faiga Opelu. 60 Australian dollarydoos for this one, apparently. Nikita Tszyu is also in action against Benjamin Bommber, plus more on the card. This might wind up available on FITE PPV or FITE+ here, but I’m not getting up to watch this live either way, it’s not a good or meaningful enough matchup, but it’s fine for Parker to get active.

DAZN and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Sylve vs Rebollar press conference.

Thursday, May 25

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Lara vs Wood 2 press conference.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Lopez vs Conlan press conference.

DAZN and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Sylve vs Rebollar weigh-in.

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Rocha vs Young press conference.

Friday, May 26

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Lara vs Wood 2 weigh-in.

ESPN+ and Social Media, Noon ET, Lopez vs Conlan weigh-in.

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Rocha vs Young weigh-in.

DAZN, 9:00 pm ET, Ashton Sylve vs Angel Rebollar. This is the first Most Valuable Prospects show, promoted by Jake Paul’s MVP company. It’s not a bad looking lineup. Listen, it’s not quite a ShoBox, but for a first effort, they’ve got the right idea. BLH will have live coverage.

Saturday, May 27

ESPN+, 1:30 pm ET, Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan. See next listing. BLH will have live coverage.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2. It’s been reported that the two companies (Queensberry and Matchroom) are going to try to stagger their main events, so hopefully we’ll be able to see both proper live. We’ll have one post for both shows and one live stream with updates of both, I’ll be watching both at the same time. We’ll do our best to have round-by-round for both the Lopez-Conlan and Lara-Wood 2 main events, but if it comes down to a choice, Lara-Wood 2 will be the choice. BLH will have live coverage.

Sky Sports (UK), 2:00 pm ET, Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam-Smith. Decent chance this winds up grabbed by FITE+ or something in the States, but not official yet. We’ll try to have highlights and a quick recap for you, but we don’t have enough people for proper live coverage of this one on Saturday afternoon, because the truth is I know the numbers, and I know that Okolie doesn’t draw better than Conlan or Lara/Wood. So Okolie vs Billam-Smith is just odd fight out here.

DAZN, 7:00 pm ET, Sukhdeep Singh Bhatti vs Sagar Narwat. Ryan Young vs Shakeel Phinn is the promoted co-feature. Another Ontario show from UDP.

DAZN, 9:00 pm ET, Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young. This was supposed to happen in January, then didn’t, now it will. Rocha did fight in January. Young has done absolutely nothing of note in the four years since he upset Sadam Ali in blowaway fashion on the Canelo vs Jacobs undercard, and now he’s 35. But look, he’s beaten a guy about as good as Rocha before. So we’ll see! Marlen Esparza is also on the card, and other stuff. BLH will have live coverage.