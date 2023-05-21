‘They’ve done a great fighter dirty’: Boxing pros react to Devin Haney’s win over Vasiliy Lomachenko

Vasiliy Lomachenko has plenty of supporters in the boxing world follow tonight’s loss to Devin Haney, a very close decision that easily could have gone his way.

“Bollocks. They’ve done a great fighter dirty there,” said trainer Dave Coldwell. “(Lomachenko) should be undisputed. Gutted.”

“No doubt Haney was good, (he) is a brilliant boxer,” Coldwell continued. “But 35-year-old Lomachenko did the business tonight for me. What a fighter.”

Regis Prograis also scored the fight for Lomachenko, Tweeting simply, “Loma won,” but Haney did have his supporters, too, including two guys who looked at it from unfortunately practical angles.

“Boxing a business, boy,” prospect Keyshawn Davis said. “Sorry, Loma.”

“Glad Devin Won. Loma (is) not supposed to get a razor-close fight against an American champion on U.S. soil,” Lamont Roach Jr said. “It is what it is. If this was Ukraine, Devin would’ve lost (unanimous decision). Straight up.”

Mannnn the best & most skilled 12 rds I’ve even seen in Boxing! I think Haney got it! But what a great fight! Loma showing that age is nothing but a number!!!!! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 21, 2023

Loma won — Rougarou (@RPrograis) May 21, 2023

Incredible display of power boxing!!! Intense & intelligent, high skilled fight from BOTH...but Loma won, IMO. #HaneyLomachenko — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) May 21, 2023

Boxing a business boooy sorry loma smh — Keyshawn Davis (@KeyshawnDavis8) May 21, 2023

That's no robbery. Those rounds were so close, and hard to score. I thought Loma did the better work. Good fight. Good fight for #boxing — caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) May 21, 2023

Boxing is fucking fucked up and nasty Smh this shit is wack as fuck for the sport like my goshhhhh — Richardson Hitchins (@HeIsRichardson) May 21, 2023

It’s not highway robbery but Loma definitely won the fight — Richardson Hitchins (@HeIsRichardson) May 21, 2023

Glad Devin won… Loma not supposed to get a razor close fight against an American champion on US soil. It is what it is. If this was Ukraine, Devin would’ve lost UD. Straight up — Lamont Roach Jr (@OneOf1x) May 21, 2023

@VasylLomachenko Bro you are a great legend of this sport. Thanks for the great performance tonight. Gloria a Ukraine❤️ — Yordenis Ugas (@YordenisUgas) May 21, 2023

I give the edge to Loma but we will see. #HaneyLoma was such a competitive fight that the judges have a tough task tonight. — Sulem Urbina (@SulemUrbina) May 21, 2023

My heart breaks for Loma #HaneyLoma — Sulem Urbina (@SulemUrbina) May 21, 2023

8-4 es risible. Loma es una leyenda. Le faltaron el respeto. #haneyvsLomachenko — Robeisy Ramirez (@RobeisyRamirez) May 21, 2023

Great fight, I thought Haney edged it out. Loma’s a pound for pound caliber opponent, great win for Devin. — Kevin Cunningham (@KCBoxTrainer) May 21, 2023

That was a great fight I could see a draw or close Haney dec #haneyvsLomachenko — Jrock (@Jrockboxing) May 21, 2023

7-5 loma but if you have the same shire to haney I won’t argue this is one of them fights where it’s what you like — Enzo Maccarinelli (@theRealEnzoMac) May 21, 2023

Loma won that for me. — Kal Yafai (@iam_yafai) May 21, 2023

I had it 7-5 Loma but early rounds very hard to score. That was one of the highest level of technical boxing you could ever get watch. — Bradley “The Sting” Rea (@bradrea_) May 21, 2023

7-5 Loma — Gamal Yafai (@Gamal_yafai) May 21, 2023

Loma or Draw for me! #HaneyLoma — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) May 21, 2023

All judges for the same guy they all saw the same fight tonight — Tony Harrison (@Iamboxing) May 21, 2023

I love boxing the sport, I hate boxing the business. — Alex Dilmaghani (@AlexDilmaghani) May 21, 2023

High level boxing skill right there. @VasylLomachenko for me. Close fight but we all got him winning it here.

The man is a genius. #HaneyLoma

