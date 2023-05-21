 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘They’ve done a great fighter dirty’: Boxing pros react to Devin Haney’s win over Vasiliy Lomachenko

Vasiliy Lomachenko had a lot of supporters among the boxing pros after his loss to Devin Haney.

By Scott Christ
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Vasiliy Lomachenko has plenty of supporters in the boxing world follow tonight’s loss to Devin Haney, a very close decision that easily could have gone his way.

“Bollocks. They’ve done a great fighter dirty there,” said trainer Dave Coldwell. “(Lomachenko) should be undisputed. Gutted.”

“No doubt Haney was good, (he) is a brilliant boxer,” Coldwell continued. “But 35-year-old Lomachenko did the business tonight for me. What a fighter.”

Regis Prograis also scored the fight for Lomachenko, Tweeting simply, “Loma won,” but Haney did have his supporters, too, including two guys who looked at it from unfortunately practical angles.

“Boxing a business, boy,” prospect Keyshawn Davis said. “Sorry, Loma.”

“Glad Devin Won. Loma (is) not supposed to get a razor-close fight against an American champion on U.S. soil,” Lamont Roach Jr said. “It is what it is. If this was Ukraine, Devin would’ve lost (unanimous decision). Straight up.”

More from the pros:

