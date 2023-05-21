Haney vs Lomachenko official scorecard: How the judges scored the fight, including Dave Moretti giving Haney the 10th round

Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomchenko put on a great fight that is going to be widely debated in terms of its scoring, with Haney winning a close unanimous decision to retain his undisputed championship.

So how did the judges get to their scores of 115-113, 115-113, and 116-112 for Haney?

The most utterly egregious scoring of any round comes from Dave Moretti giving Haney the 10th round, one of the few rounds of the fight that was truly, truly clear in someone’s favor, and it was very clear in Lomachenko’s favor. This is getting most of the uproar, but Moretti is also the judge who had it 116-112 for Haney, so even if he’d scored that round for Loma, it would not have changed the outcome at all.

Here are the scores:

Through four rounds of the fight, the first third, Moretti and David Sutherland each had it even, 38-38, with Tim Cheatham having Haney ahead, 39-37.

At the halfway point, through six rounds, Cheatham had Haney up 59-55, while Moretti actually had it 57-57 and Sutherland had it 58-56 for Haney.

This means that in the second half of the fight, Moretti gave Haney five of the six rounds, including the one that was just so blatantly, clearly a Lomachenko round, where he did damage and had Haney reeling a bit.

The championship rounds (10 to 12 as we think about them in today’s game) saw Cheatham and Sutherland both give Lomachenko the 10th and 11th rounds, and Moretti only gave him the 11th. Everyone gave Haney the final round.

If Lomachenko had won that final round on the Cheatham and Sutherland cards, this would have been a majority draw, which I think a lot of people could have lived with, all things considered.