‘He’s not on my level’: Shakur Stevenson calls out Devin Haney, says Lomachenko won fight

Shakur Stevenson has put a bullseye on Devin Haney following Haney’s win over Vasiliy Lomachenko — and even made clear that he doesn’t think Haney deserved the win.

“Lomachenko should be undisputed champion, he won. He won that fight,” Stevenson told Bernardo Osuna of ESPN after the fight. “He landed the cleaner punches, landed the cleaner shots. He pushed the pace.”

Stevenson (20-0, 10 KO) is a former titlist at 126 and 130, like Lomachenko, who recently moved up to 135 with a dominant win over Shuichiro Yoshino in April. He made note that the Haney camp left the ring shortly after he got into it, and said he feels Haney (30-0, 15 KO) is simply not good enough to beat him.

“Let’s make it happen. I think that should happen next. Devin’s not on my level and I’m going to show it,” Stevenson said. “I feel like he’s a tough fighter, but there’s a high skill level within me and I feel like he’s not on my level.

“Bill (Haney) called me out after my last fight, so now I’m here, and they ran out of the ring. ... They got a little scared.”

Haney and Stevenson did have a moment eye-to-eye, with Haney saying to Stevenson, “I’m number one,” and Stevenson replying simply, “For now, bro.”

For his part, Haney wasn’t committing either way to staying at 135 or moving up, and did mention Stevenson in his post-fight interview, naming both Shakur and Gervonta “Tank” Davis as possible foes.

“I’ve been at 135 a long, long time. I’ve been at 135 since I was 16 years old. We’re gonna go back to the lab and figure out what’s next,” he said.

“It’s always been tough for me to make the weight. I accomplished everything at 135. I just beat a future Hall of Famer. This is my eighth title defense, so we just gotta see. There’s a lot of great fighters in the 135 division. If it makes sense, we’ll stay at 135.”