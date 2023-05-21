Terri Harper vs Ivana Habazin title fight set for Lara vs Wood 2 undercard

Terri Harper’s next fight has come together very quickly, as she’ll defend her WBA 154 lb title this coming Saturday against Ivana Habazin on the Lara vs Wood 2 undercard from Manchester.

Harper (13-1-1, 6 KO) was supposed to defend against Cecilia Braekhus yesterday in Dublin, but Braekhus fell ill on Saturday morning and the fight was scrapped, with Matchroom quickly announcing that Harper, 26, would return on May 27. And now Habazin has been announced as the opponent.

The 33-year-old Habazin (21-4, 7 KO) is a former welterweight titleholder and two-time title challenger at 154. If you know the name, it’s most likely from her 2020 loss to Claressa Shields, where she was routed over 10 rounds.

Habazin didn’t fight again until last October, but came back with a solid win over Diana Prazak in Zabok, Croatia.

Harper’s most recent fight came last September, where she jumped up several divisions to take the WBA belt from Hannah Rankin in Nottingham.