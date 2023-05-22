Vasiliy Lomachenko’s unanimous decision loss to Devin Haney was surely a bitter one for him and his team, and in the aftermath of the result Loma’s manager Egis Klimas tells Sky Sports that they intend to respond to the perceived injustice by filing a formal appeal of the decision. This isn’t an issue they intend to just let go, as Klimas relates.

“The biggest robbery in the daylight. Haney’s team got Christmas in the summer,” Egis Klimas said. “We’re going to appeal this decision. Those judges, they do not understand how the boxers are working hard. I guarantee we’re not going to let that go. We want to show there has to be justice.”

Realistically there would seem to be almost no chance of this appeal actually overturning Haney’s win here, and there are many questions about where Haney will even go from here as it pertains to moving up in weight or not.

In the meanwhile there’s absolutely no question that Lomachenko and his team feel hard done by, but we did get to witness an extremely high-level chess match play out between two of the premier lightweights in the world — something this sport could use more of.