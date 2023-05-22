During the post-fight press conference for Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko, both fighters appeared and spoke to the media about their thoughts on the fight and the decision. Lomachenko, for his part, emphasizes the fact that he believes he should’ve won that fight. Check out some excerpts from both fighters below.

Lomachenko on how he felt the fight played out in the ring

“Look, during all fight I controlled the fight and all fight I understand I winning this fight. So, for me, of course (the decision) was a big surprise and then when 12 rounds end I was sure I won this fight. But it is what it is.

“We all love boxing, we all respect boxing. Sometimes it happens. My father always teach me during life you need to win without question...but today maybe was not clarified, today was maybe not a big domination from my side. But I understand that because Haney was not a new guy in boxing, he’s a good opponent, and you don’t need to forget he is bigger than me.”

Lomachenko on cameras catching him crying in the locker room after the fight

“I just remember my son, today, called me seven times and every time tell me ‘hey, and the new, and the new!’ and in this moment then I remembered this moment. It was very hard for me.”

On how many rounds he believes he beat Haney by

“I don’t know, I can’t tell you right now because now it will not be serious from my side. Because I need to sit down, focus on the fight, see the fight, and after that I can answer. But 100%, I don’t lose this fight [chuckles].”

On where he rates Haney compared to other fighters he’s faced

“I want to see (Jamaine) Ortiz fight with Haney, it will be very interesting. But if you’re talking about Linares, if you’re talking about Lopez, for me they are better than Haney.”

Haney on how important his body work was

“The body work is what won me the fight tonight. I knew I had to invest in that body. We watched a lot of tape on Loma, we knew he wasn’t the biggest fan of body shots so I stuck to the game plan, which was breaking him down which is why I feel like he was fighting in spurts. He would have some good moments during the round, but he wasn’t finishing the whole round strong because of me investing in the body.”

Haney on how confident he was that he won the fight leading into the decision

“Yeah, I knew that it was a good fight, I was definitely confident that I won the fight but I knew that it was a close fight. Of course he won rounds. I knew going into the fight it wouldn’t be an easy fight, I had to go through the fire to win. I knew Loma is a craft veteran and I couldn’t just go in there and jab and go in there and use my distance. I knew I had to take it to him and fight a fight that you guys have never seen me fight before.

“Not every fight is gonna be pretty. Some fights you gotta show versatility and different styles and that’s what’s good about me: I can go through the fire, I can box, I can jab, I could invest in the body. I just showed that me being a young vet in the game at 24 years old, I have experience in that ring.”