Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla set for June 17th in New Orleans

Regis Prograis finally has a replacement opponent for his June 17th homecoming title defense, and to the surprise of nobody, it’s not Arnold Barboza Jr. Matchroom announced today that “Rougarou” will face Danielito Zorrilla in the new DAZN main event.

Honestly, not bad for three weeks’ notice. Puerto Rico’s Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KO) made some waves a couple years back with a technical decision over Ruslan Madiyev and a two-round mauling of Pablo Cesar Cano. This set up a battle of unbeatens with Barboza, which saw Zorrilla lose a decision despite a final-round surge.

He last saw action in March, stopping journeyman Aristides Quintero in 96 seconds.

“I’m glad that Zorrilla has taken the fight,” said Prograis. “Nothing changes for me; I am still working hard to go out there and prove that I am the best fighter in the world at 140lbs. I will go out, do my thing, show out for my city and defend my title with pride.

“I’m sad for Liam but we have a great replacement, and I am going to make every proud. Everyone in the city is stopping me in the street and asking me about the fight, so I cannot wait to get in there and put on a show, it’s going to be a fire fight.”

“We have waited for this opportunity for a long time in my career and it has finally arrived,” said Zorrilla. “I am ready to be a world champion, I am grateful to Prograis for giving me the opportunity but on June 17, there will be a new World champion.

“I’ve been watching Prograis for a long time and I know his style, I know I have the talent and ability to win by any means. The world will know who Zorro is.”