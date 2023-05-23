 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Haney vs Lomachenko reactions, Cameron beats Taylor, this weekend’s fights, more: Boxing podcast for May 23, 2023

Devin Haney’s win over Vasiliy Lomachenko will be talked about for a long time, plus more on this week’s show!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Devin Haney’s win over Vasiliy Lomachenko will be talked about for a long time
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day here at BLH!

  • First Half: For some reason John wanted to start with the previews this week. Lara vs Wood 2! Lopez vs Conlan! Some other stuff!
  • Intermission: Birthday parties — have they gone too far? What are some good arcade games that you know?
  • Second Half: THE MEAT! Devin Haney beat Vasiliy Lomachenko, BUT DID HE? Chantelle Cameron beat Katie Taylor, BUT DID SHE? (Yes). Reactions to the big fights, plus Junto Nakatani’s massive knockout, Oscar Valdez, and Raymond Muratalla. A big week!

As always, thank you for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano

