Haney vs Lomachenko reactions, Cameron beats Taylor, this weekend’s fights, more: Boxing podcast for May 23, 2023

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day here at BLH!
- First Half: For some reason John wanted to start with the previews this week. Lara vs Wood 2! Lopez vs Conlan! Some other stuff!
- Intermission: Birthday parties — have they gone too far? What are some good arcade games that you know?
- Second Half: THE MEAT! Devin Haney beat Vasiliy Lomachenko, BUT DID HE? Chantelle Cameron beat Katie Taylor, BUT DID SHE? (Yes). Reactions to the big fights, plus Junto Nakatani’s massive knockout, Oscar Valdez, and Raymond Muratalla. A big week!
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano
