Tyson Fury vs Demsey McKean reportedly in talks for summer in Australia

Demsey McKean is unranked by the WBC

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Weigh In: Joseph Parker v Faiga Opelu &amp; Nikita Tszyu v Benjamin Bommber Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

With Zhilei Zhang tied up by a Joe Joyce rematch and Andy Ruiz Jr allegedly pricing himself out amidst his ongoing career death spiral, Tyson Fury has turned his attention elsewhere for a potential summer return. Angelo Di Carlo, manager of undefeated Demsey McKean, tells the Herald Sun that “[c]hats began some time ago” for the two to square off in Australia.

McKean (22-0, 14 KO) has spent the last few years getting named as a potential opponent for the likes of Joseph Parker and Antony Joshua, then crushing bottom-of-the-barrel foes instead. His best win was a 2020 finish of Jonathan Rice and he’s still semi-regularly booked for eight-rounders.

It would be a joke of a fight, and you can blame both Fury (33-0, 24 KO) and the WBC for that. Fury is overdue for a mandatory defense, as it’s been exactly 13 months since he flattened Dillian Whyte. Mauricio Sulaiman and co. sanctioned a miniature eliminator tourney, but have done absolutely nothing to make Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr happen or order an alternative eliminator.

Just clown shoes all around.

