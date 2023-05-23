The on-again, off-again negotiations between welterweights Errol Spence and Terence Crawford appear to have finally crossed the finish line as ESPN now cites its sources indicating that both fighters have agreed to terms for a July 29 fight between the two.

The fight is set to be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Showtime PPV, with both fighters guaranteed to make at least eight figures.

As far as some of the particulars concerning this deal, there is a bilateral rematch clause that the loser can activate within 30 days of the bout, but it must take place before the end of 2023. Additionally, Crawford signs on for a two-fight deal with PBC.

So after years of being on ‘opposite sides of the street’ and all other intricacies which preventing the big fight from happening, the sport of boxing will look to continue its run of big fights, recently highlighted by Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia and just this past weekend, Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Maybe, just maybe, this fight eclipses them all...