WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury made an appearance to support Joseph Parker’s recent fight, and talking to the media he says he wants to get back into the ring as soon as possible, before blaming Oleksandr Usyk for ‘running’ from him in order to avoid an undisputed heavyweight unification. Check out some of what Fury had to say below.

Fury on when we can expect to see him fight again

“I’m looking to get out again very, very soon. I’m exploring opportunities here in Australia maybe for my next fight. So, yeah, I’m looking forward to any fight. I want to get on the road, I want to be a fighter that travels a bit, and wins titles and defends belts all over the world because I’m not just a British heavyweight champion, I’m the world champion, which means every country in the world that I’m representing.”

On if he’s even interested in a fight with Oleksandr Usyk

“Does it interest me?! The guy’s a little pussy, he’s been running away from me like a year, and I’m finding it very difficult to get him into the ring. But I don’t blame him because I’m going to punch the fuck out of him when I get him in there. So, yeah, keep running, bitch. Keep running.”

On his social media beef with Jon Jones

“I don’t really make a lot to it, to be honest...because I’m no UFC fighter and he’s definitely no boxer, so what’s going to happen?”