The manager of Vasiliy Lomacheno, Egis Klimas, has formally made good on his promise to pursue ‘justice’ by way of a formal appeal with four major sanctioning bodies after Loma’s unanimous decision loss to Devin Haney this past weekend.

Klimas has sent letters to each the WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA to inform them of their impending request of a formal appeal to overturn the result, while also requesting that Lomachenko be installed as the #1 contender and mandatory challenger for each of the four major titles so that he might have another opportunity to become undisputed champion.

The letters to each sanctioning body were essentially the same, and emphasized what they believe to be an ‘unjust’ decision.

“This past in Las Vegas, Vasiliy Lomachenko challenged undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney in Las Vegas,” Klimas wrote. “The crowd at the MGM and the boxing world reacted to condemn what it believes to be an unfair and unjust decision that denied Loma his rightful victory and hife lifetime goal of being undisputed champion of the world.

“As Team Loma prepares an appeal of the decision, and in light of the highly controversial outcome of the bout, on behalf of Vasiliy Lomachenko, I ask that the WBC keep Loma as the #1 and recognize him as the mandatory contender for the title in the lightweight division.

“Loma was denied his victory in the ring on Saturday, and he deserves the opportunity to remain in place as #1 to get another chance at realizing his goals as soon as possible.”

Devin Haney would then take to his social media to mock Lomachenko for what he believes is a desperate attempt to retroactively secure a win.

“This guy is a fucking sore loser,” Haney posted on Twitter. “Get this privilege[d] sore loser out of boxing, he makes excuses as he goes! Take your [loss] like a man & stop crying. It was set up for you to win for the 3rd time in your career & you failed! Tell the commission give me my $400k back for that push!”

While it would seem highly unlikely that Loma is able to actually overturn the official result, he may make some headway to remain in title contention, but we’ll just have to see where this all goes for now.