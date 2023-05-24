Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr postponed again, Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall now headlines on July 1st

A couple weeks back, Liam Smith’s rematch with Chris Eubank Jr got pushed from June 17th to July 1st to give “Beefy” more time to recover from an “old injury.” Now, Sky Sports reveals that the bout has been further postponed to an unspecified date after failing to recover in a timely manner.

“I’m gutted and sorry to all the fans about the postponement. I’ve always said a fully fit Liam Smith beats Chris Eubank Jr every time. I tried training through because I was desperate not to let anyone down but I’ve had to withdraw from the bout in July following the latest medical assessment this week. I’ll heal up now and then be fully fit for later in the summer,” said Liam Smith.

“I wanted BOXXER to put a big card together and they more than delivered, so I’m honestly delighted that BOXXER is keeping the card on without the pay-per-view, which doesn’t always happen. I would encourage all the fans to get behind Tasha Jonas and Savannah Marshall in their world title fights, and the other fighters in a brilliant card.”

BOXXER stays winning.

The show will proceed with Franchon Crews-Dezurn’s undisputed title defense against Savannah Marshall as the new main event. To be fair, that’s still a really solid fight.

This really begs the question of why Smith didn’t just ask for a longer delay in the first place. Two weeks is a hell of a tight window; speaking as someone who’s also in his 30s, that’s barely enough time to recover from sleeping at an imperceptibly incorrect angle and all your joints going on strike at the same time.