Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford official for July 29 on Showtime PPV

The wait is over, and it’s officially official: Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford will fight for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world on Saturday, July 29, in a Showtime pay-per-view main event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Social media accounts for both fighters posted the first official art for the bout, and Showtime’s account also confirmed, if you’re still doubting:

“Finally giving the fans what they want,” Spence wrote. “This one (is) a throwback fight on paper, but it could be a one-sided ass whooping. One of the biggest fights of the century!”

“Time to reel in the big fish,” Crawford said. “No more talking. Let’s get it.”

Spence (28-0, 22 KO) will be defending the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles, while Crawford (39-0, 30 KO) will defend the WBO title.

The winner will, of course, become undisputed champion. No one has ever unified all four recognized world titles in the 147 lb division.

The last man considered undisputed welterweight champion was Zab Judah, before the WBO was fully accepted as a world title, when Judah beat Cory Spinks for the WBC, WBA, and IBF belts in Feb. 2005. His reign ended in Jan. 2006, when he lost the WBC belt to Carlos Baldomir in a stunning upset. The belts have been fully fractured since then, as Judah still held the WBA and IBF belts, which he lost to Floyd Mayweather three months later.