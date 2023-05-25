Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois targeted for August 12th in Poland after K2 wins purse bid

Despite Tyson Fury’s claims, Oleksandr Usyk won’t be fighting Daniel Dubois for pennies. K2 Promotions claimed the rights to the bout at today’s WBA purse bid with a staggering $8,057,000 offer, defeating Queensberry’s offer by nearly $2.5 million. As “super” champion, Usyk will be the beneficiary of a 75/25 split.

Per Alex Krassyuk, they’re “working to stage” the bout on August 12th in Wroclaw, Poland. Usyk (20-0, 13 KO) has fought once in Polish territory, beating Krzysztof Glowacki on the road in 2016, while Dubois (19-1, 18 KO) has fought exclusively in the UK and US throughout his six-year career.

No word yet as to the broadcast.

Dubois would be a heavy underdog even in the best of times, which these most certainly art. He suffered a gnarly knee injury in last December’s comeback knockout of Kevin Lerena and recently split from longtime trainer Shane McGuigan. Still, he’s a mighty big lad and he packs a wallop, so there’s definitely some danger here for Usyk even if “Dynamite’s” last bout with an embiggened cruiserweight didn’t go so great.

The WBA also held a bid for Hector Garcia vs Lamont Roach Jr, which TGB Promotions won with a cool $410,000.