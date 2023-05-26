Most Valuable Prospects - Sylve vs Kipenga: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions will put on their first “Most Valuable Prospects” show tonight, headlined by 19-year-old lightweight Adam Sylve against late notice opponent Adam Kipenga.

Sylve’s original opponent, Angel Rebollar, was forced out of the fight due to an eye injury.

Sylve (8-0, 8 KO) made his MVP debut last October, beating Braulio Rodriguez via first round stoppage. Kipenga (11-3-1, 7 KO) hasn’t fought since a second round stoppage loss in Dubai against Ramiro Cesena about 14 months ago, and is 0-2-1 in his last three. The Tanzanian apparently lives in Virginia, but this will be his first fight in a U.S. ring.

Sylve vs Kipenga is set for eight rounds.

Also on the card: